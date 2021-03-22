To top
Aima Baig & Shahbaz Shigri are now engaged

Congratulations are in order as songstress Aima Baig and Shahbaz Shigri are now officially engaged!

Aima Baig took to Instagram and confirmed the news on Saturday, sharing a picture of a diamong ring on her finger.

 

 

Soon after congratulatory comments and wishes started pouring in from fans and her peers.

 

Aima Baig and Shahbaz Shigri have been together for quite some time and the couple have always been sharing their photos together with fun messages, talking about their love on social media. However, Aima officially confirmed the news of their relationship in September during an appearance on Nida Yasir’s morning show.

In a post in January 2020, Shigri called Aima his better half in an Instagram post and since then their fans were eagerly waiting for a wedding news.

 

 

