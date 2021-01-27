Ali Abbas requests for prayers after testing positive for coronavirus

The number of positive cases have risen with the second wave of coronavirus in Pakistan. Several celebrities have contracted the virus including actor Ali Abbas who recently shared the news on social media.

Despite contracting the virus, the actor looks at this unfortunate event as an opportunity to slow down and reflect.

“Sometimes it’s very important to shed some light on your otherwise fast-paced chaotic life,” he shared. “I will have this opportunity for the next 15 days as I have tested positive for Covid-19.”

The Kahin Deep Jalay actor requested fans for love and prayers during this crucial time.

Ali Abbas has been working in the industry for quite some time. It is a known fact that he is veteran actor Waseem Abbas’ son, however, he has built his place as an actor with time and hard work.

We wish him a speedy recovery!

