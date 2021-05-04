Ali Ansari shares an emotional note for Saboor Aly

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari recently announced their engagement in a series of posts on social media. While this may have been one of the happiest moments of their lives, they both knew the importance of missing someone they truly loved.

Those who have lost a loved one know how incomplete celebrations are without their presence. Ali shared a glimpse of one such emotional moment from his baat pakki ceremony, where he was seen comforting his fiancée Saboor as she got a little teary-eyed remembering her mother.

“This picture is worth more than a thousand words. The tears falling down her face told me how much she was missing her mother, and deep down in my heart I was missing my father,” he shared.

“As much as we wished they were with us to be part of and share our happiness, we both know they are in a better place smiling from up above and sending down their blessings,” Ali continued reminding everyone to value, respect and spend time with loved ones.

“I got you,” he concluded assuring Saboor that he’s always going to be there for her. In response, Saboor shared that her mother would be proud of her decision.

“My mother would have been very happy for me today, I am so happy to have found a companion like you

Thank you for everything”

Saboor looked beautiful in a light pink chikankari outfit with minimal makeup on their baat pakki while Ali was dressed in a white self-embroidered kurta that looked just as classy.

