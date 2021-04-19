To top
19 Apr

Ali Azmat tests positive for coronavirus

by Entertainment Desk

Pakistan is going through the third wave of coronavirus which seems to be more serious than the previous two waves. Several celebrities have tested positive and Ali Azmat is the latest singer to have contracted the virus.

Pakistani rockstar Ali Azmat has been diagnosed with Covid-19. He confirmed on social media sharing a video clip.

“Lo jee result positive aa gaya. Dafa duur corona,” said the Sayonee singer.

 

 

 

He also advised his fans to stay home and stay safe amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Following the news, fans and fellow celebrities wished him good health.

 

 

We also wish the star a speedy recovery!

