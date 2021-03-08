To top
8 Mar

Ali Gul Pir’s latest track ‘Tera Jism Meri Marzi’ ft. Eva B is an honest take on Pakistani society

by Entertainment Desk

Ali Gul Pir has time and again used his music and witty sense of humour to address issues that demand attention. The rapper/comedian is brutally honest and does not mince his words. This Women’s Day, he dedicated a new song Tera Jism Meri Marzi to the misunderstood slogan: Mera Jism Meri Marzi [my body, my choice].

Society has been unable to accept the fact that all women are asking for is for the right over their own bodies. The slogan has been stripped from its real meaning and is criticized for promoting vulgarity. Through this song, Ali Gul Pir highlights the harassment women face and reminds everyone about the true meaning of the slogan.

Tera Jism Meri Marzi covers various kinds of harassment and injustice faced by women, ranging from domestic violence to street harassment.

Eva B, a young, niqabi rapper from Lyari is another highlight of the song who speaks about equality and independence to make choices for herself.

In the end, the lyrics talk about a common belief that society has: “Chup aurat achi… bolnay waali gandi” (A silent woman is a good woman. However, a woman who speaks for herself is bad).

The music video presents a wife being physically and verbally abused by her husband and then eventually fighting back. The clip highlights that women have had enough now.

Watch the song here:

 

