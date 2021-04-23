Ali Haider to return with a new show titled ‘The Ali Haider Show’

Pakistani pop singer Ali Haider has been away from the limelight for quite some time now. After a long hiatus, he is ready to experiment with hosting and a new step in his career.

The Purani Jeans singer will be hosting a new show called The Ali Haider Show for NTV Houston, USA.

“Planning To Start My Show On NTV Houston . . Extremely professional and Dedicated Team You wanna Work with .. Good Luck Folks . .,” wrote Ali on social media announcing his new project.

“We are ecstatic to announce Ali Haider as the newest member of NTV Houston Team. We are sure that your talent, enthusiasm and fresh ideas will take the company to new heights,” the channel had also shared.

The channel’s primary audience is South Asians and the show will feature Pakistani and Indian representation.

Ali Haider shot to fame at a very young age with several hit songs that are still famous. After a tragic life event, the singer steered his career towards religious recitals.

He released several naats, hamds and nohas, which have been accepted by fans. He has also hosted a popular drive-time show in the past.

