Ali Hamza’s new song Sarbuland celebrates the girl child

Singer and songwriter, Ali Hamza has made an immense contribution to the growth of music in Pakistan. From raising awareness to promoting culture, the musician who rose to fame through Noori, a band he formed with brother Ali Noor, has time and again used his melodies responsibly.

Ali Hamza is a proud father and he dedicated his latest song Sarbuland to the girl child. While his firstborn is a boy, he shared that the love he receives from his daughter is incomparable.

“I felt ten feet high when my daughter was born and today I feel I’ve added to that by creating something for all the women of this nation,” shared the father who feels every parent should feel the same way about their daughters who have the potential to do and achieve everything.

Sarbuland talks about enabling and empowering young girls. It highlights the importance of supporting them and giving them wings to fly.

“I want to dedicate this entire month to our wonderful daughters. May we raise strong daughters, enable them and give them wings so they can fly like they deserve to!!” he had shared prior to the release of the song.

The soulful and thought-provoking song has been sung by Ali Hamza while the lyrics have been beautifully penned by Irfan Ahmed Urfi.

Listen to the song here:

