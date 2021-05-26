Ali Kazmi turns director for a cooking show titled ‘Out In The Open’

Multitalented artist Ali Kazmi has all the skills needed to survive in the entertainment industry. Not only has he made a place for himself in the local industry, but he has also earned recognition at an international level. His Canadian film, Funny Boy, had been nominated in the list of eligible films for Best Picture in the 93rd Academy Awards and now he’s all set to venture into a brand new territory.

The Jackson Heights actor took to Instagram to announce an upcoming project, a cooking show directed by him!

“It’s finally here! The trailer to season 1 of our new cooking show “Out in The Open” Ecstatic and honoured to have directed this unique wonderful mouth watering series!” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ali Kazmi (@thealikazmi)

The project has been conceptualized by Ali along with Rup Magon who is also the producer and host of the show.

“My brother from another desi mother – The JOSH Bhara buoy! Rupii can’t believe our baby is ready to fly!” he shared his excitement.

Ali stated that it is going to be amazing experience for those who love food.

“If you love food as much as we do, you are going to love this new foodie series. Ten amazing and very mazaydaar celebrity guests, lots of gupshup, lots of fun, and lots of cooking.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rup Magon (@rupmagon)

The two artists seem to share a great friendship that has translated into this collaboration. “A show is absolutely nothing without its director and crew. Thank you to my team that worked during odd hours and in unpredictable weather!” wrote Rup to which Ali replied, “Epic times with an epic group of humans!”

comments