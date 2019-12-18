To top
18 Dec

Ali Noor & Mekaal Hasan gear up for Koblumpi Music Festival in Lahore

by Entertainment Desk
Celebrity, Entertainment, News
Koblumpi

Acclaimed music director Mekaal Hasan, in collaboration with entertainment solution providers Origami, have come up with the Koblumpi Music Festival 2019, which is scheduled to take place on December 22nd in Lahore at The Farm House.



The Koblumpi Music Festival is an all-afternoon festival, from 12 noon to 6 pm, featuring several independent artists from across the country, with added activities for kids and families, as well as a huge array of food stalls and refreshments.

 

Koblumpi

 

The list of musicians and bands for fest include Ali Noor, Sikander Ka Mandar, Keeray Makoray, Poor Rich Boy, Mekaal Hasan Band, Quadrum, Harris Saeed, Farheen Raza, Madlock, Arsalan Hasan, Bayaan, Ali Suhail, Romaisa Tariq, Abdullah Siddiqui and Luke William to name a few.

Tickets for The Koblumpi Music Festival are priced at only PKR 1,000, which can be purchased in advance from Mocca Lahore (Mall 1 and DHA Phase 5) and will also be available at the venue.

comments

Entertainment Desk

From films to dramas and everything in between, we've got it all covered!

Previous post
Osman Khalid Butt to return to theatre with ‘Phadda’
You might also like
Fawad Khan
Fawad Khan launches hunt for the next big film writer
December 13, 2019
Ali Noor
Ali Noor surprises fans with a capella version of ‘Manwa Re’
July 20, 2019
Ali Noor
I’m back and better now, says Ali Noor as he gears up for ‘something interesting’
July 17, 2019
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter!

Enter your email address below.