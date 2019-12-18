Ali Noor & Mekaal Hasan gear up for Koblumpi Music Festival in Lahore

Acclaimed music director Mekaal Hasan, in collaboration with entertainment solution providers Origami, have come up with the Koblumpi Music Festival 2019, which is scheduled to take place on December 22nd in Lahore at The Farm House.

The Koblumpi Music Festival is an all-afternoon festival, from 12 noon to 6 pm, featuring several independent artists from across the country, with added activities for kids and families, as well as a huge array of food stalls and refreshments.

The list of musicians and bands for fest include Ali Noor, Sikander Ka Mandar, Keeray Makoray, Poor Rich Boy, Mekaal Hasan Band, Quadrum, Harris Saeed, Farheen Raza, Madlock, Arsalan Hasan, Bayaan, Ali Suhail, Romaisa Tariq, Abdullah Siddiqui and Luke William to name a few.

Tickets for The Koblumpi Music Festival are priced at only PKR 1,000, which can be purchased in advance from Mocca Lahore (Mall 1 and DHA Phase 5) and will also be available at the venue.

