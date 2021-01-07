Ali Rehman Khan tests positive for Covid-19

Pakistan is facing a second coronavirus wave and it has become extremely important to stay safe and careful. Actor Ali Rehman Khan reveals that he has also been tested positive despite following security protocols.

The actor shared the unfortunate news with his fans on social media. He stated that he has informed everyone he had been in contact with.

“Despite being super careful and taking all precautions, I have unfortunately tested positive for Covid-19. I have informed everyone I have been in contact with and Alhamdulillah they are all safe,” he wrote.

He went on to request everyone for prayers and support during this time. “Please keep me in your prayers and thoughts.”

“Wear a mask and follow all SOPs for yourself and those around you. I hope and pray that you and your families stay safe,” Ali concluded asking his followers to keep themselves and the people around them safe.

We are in the middle of a global pandemic and it is crucial to follow SOPs since the number of positive cases are increasing every day. Authorities have been continuously urging the public to follow health guidelines, however, a majority of the population is still not taking the pandemic seriously.

