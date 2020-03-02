Ali Rehman Khan to start shooting for his next film ‘Pardey Mai Rehnay Do’

Ali Rehman Khan has started working on his next project which will be a film produced and directed by Wajahat Rauf. The shooting is set to start today, in Karachi. Ali will be playing the lead role opposite his Jannan co-actor Hania Aamir.

Pardey Mai Rehnay Do is expected to be a quirky comedy combined with social commentary. In an exclusive conversation with the Something Haute, Wajahat revealed: “It’s a social issue dealt in a light way. We are trying to address a taboo through our film while entertaining our audiences. I’m hoping this film does both. Mohsin Ali has done a great job with the script and it’s a delight working with Ali Rehman and Hania Amir.”

Ali Rehman has been previously recognized largely for his remarkable acting skills in projects like Diyar-e-Dil, Khaas, Janaan, Parchi and Heer Maan Ja. He’s known for playing unconventional characters ever since his first movie, Slackistan. With this latest project, he’s expected to take on another edgy character.

Hania can be currently seen in drama serial Ishqiya. The two have previously worked in Janaan but their scenes together were few or far between. This time around, they will star as the lead couple in a film and we are excited for the new pairing!

The movie is expected to be released in 2020.

