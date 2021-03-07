Ali Sethi invites fans to his last virtual concert of the season

While the threat to contract coronavirus still lingers, many people might not be too comfortable with attending live shows and concerts. However, here is your safe and secure chance to attend yet another virtual concert by music genius, Ali Sethi.

“patron saints and paramours, courtesans and queers, malangs and mujras and rowdy racketeers — this is Lahore like never before,” shared Ali in an Instagram post announcing his last virtual concert of the season.

“We shall see, we shall hear, we shall enter the stratosphere.” The singer shared that the show will take place in a very special location in the historic walled city of Lahore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ali Sethi (@alisethiofficial)

Fans will get to attend a very special and intimate musical performance by Ali Sethi featuring guest musicians in the city of Lahore.

Ali Sethi is one artist who has always delivered beyond our expectations. He has kept the spirits high in a tough pandemic with his live sessions and we are sure his last virtual concert of the season will also be an absolute treat.

The musical event will take place on Sunday, April 11, 2021, from 9:00 PM – 11:00 PM Pakistan time. You can buy the ticket here.

