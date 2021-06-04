Ali Sethi releases ‘Yakjehti Mein’ in solidarity with Palestine

Acclaimed singer Ali Sethi has released a new track, titled Yakjehti Mein, in solidarity with the Palestinians who are currently suffering aggression at the hands of Israeli occupation forces.

He shared on his YouTube channel that “this track was made for Radio Alhara and broadcast live from Bethlehem on May 25th — in solidarity with the people of Palestine.” Ali has incorporated two famous poems — Hum Dekhenge and Aaj Bazaar Mein — by Faiz Ahmed Faiz, with permission of the Faiz Foundation. The artwork for the video is by Somnath Bhatt.

Yakjehti Mein is in collaboration with American composer Nicolas Jaar, in which Ali in his soulful voice along with electronic synths, has delivered a masterpiece with eye-opening poetry that jolts your soul. The singer has used silence, pauses and sounds of instruments intelligently to emphasize on the heart-hitting lyrics.

Ali has dedicated the song to Palestine as he called it “YAKJEHTI MEIN: a conversation between me and Nicolas Jaar about Veils, solidarity, and the poems of Faiz Ahmed Faiz. This wonderful art by dost. Plus music for Palestine.”

You can listen to the full track here:

