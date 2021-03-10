Ali Sethi’s latest song ‘Rung’ is all about diversity & inclusion

Through one musical masterpiece after another, Ali Sethi is painting the world in the Rung [colour] that it deserves! While many artists use their music as a tool to promote peace, love and harmony, Ali is undeniably on a whole different level. His latest song Rung breaks stereotypes and is all about love, diversity and inclusion which is beautiful!

The song is a celebration of our differences and how they add up to make the world a beautiful and enriching place to live in. Rung celebrates different colours, people and their orientations in a way no other Pakistani song has before.

The video features a young woman, an elderly couple, two transgender women, a pair of young men and two young women in Lahore. Every character seems to have a story that resonates with the lyrics hoping for peace and prosperity. The lyrics go “bohat dinon ki baat nahi hai… aansoon ki raat nahi hai” [Soon we’ll be in the clear. This is not the time for tears].

The song speaks about courage, new beginnings and validates individual choices. Nahi toh ruk jati, thaher jati, kabhi na aati yeh bahar! [But it would surely halt and freeze for you the spring.]

Rung represents characters and cultural taboos set by our society in such a beautiful way that one must applaud. Filmed in Lahore and New York City by Umar Riaz and Diane Desobeau, the lyrics have been penned by Ali Sethi and Shakeel Sohail. The singer has made a painting out of this song with his words, instruments and composition.

Everything about this song is uplifting and it brilliantly captures mixed identities and their experiences in such a simple but artistic way. The singer’s command over the language is refreshing like always and until his next masterpiece, Rung shall play on repeat! It is an aesthetic piece of art for your ears, eyes, soul.

You can watch the video here:

