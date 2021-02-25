Ali Xeeshan and wife welcome a baby boy

Fashion designer Ali Xeeshan and his wife, Myrah Ali tied the knot in 2019 and have now become proud parents to a baby boy. “HEY!! ITS A BOY!!” stated an official post.

A picture of the happy family accompanied by a Quranic verse was followed by the announcement. The couple has named their son, Jansher Ali.

“So which of the favours of your Lord would you deny.” – Surah Ar Rehman (Ayat 13),” quoted Ali Xeeshan sharing the happy news. “Hey Everyone! God has blessed us with a baby boy, Alhamdulillah!🌟 Meet Jansher Ali.”

The new mother also shared her joy and admiration towards this new relationship. “Purest form of love and joy! Shukar Alhumdulillah,” wrote Myrah, posting the same picture on her Instagram account.

