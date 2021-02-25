To top
25 Feb

Ali Xeeshan and wife welcome a baby boy

by Entertainment Desk

Fashion designer Ali Xeeshan and his wife, Myrah Ali tied the knot in 2019 and have now become proud parents to a baby boy.  “HEY!! ITS A BOY!!” stated an official post.

Read More: In pictures: Ali Xeeshan gets married in a beautiful ceremony

 

 

A picture of the happy family accompanied by a Quranic verse was followed by the announcement.  The couple has named their son, Jansher Ali.

“So which of the favours of your Lord would you deny.” – Surah Ar Rehman (Ayat 13),” quoted Ali Xeeshan sharing the happy news. “Hey Everyone! God has blessed us with a baby boy, Alhamdulillah!🌟 Meet Jansher Ali.”

 

 

 

The new mother also shared her joy and admiration towards this new relationship. “Purest form of love and joy! Shukar Alhumdulillah,” wrote Myrah, posting the same picture on her Instagram account.

comments

Entertainment Desk

From films to dramas and everything in between, we've got it all covered!

Previous post
Nishat Linen honours working women with Spring/Summer 2021 campaign #HerUnstoppableForce
You might also like
Ali Xeeshan explains the difference between dowry & expensive bridal wear
February 14, 2021
Ali Xeeshan’s latest collection Numaish is a pledge against dowry and we’re loving it
February 8, 2021
Catwalk Cares: Day 2 of Pakistan’s first virtual fashion show
June 8, 2020