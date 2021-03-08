Ali Xeeshan collaborates with Asma Nabeel to send a special Women’s Day message

Ali Xeeshan is a designer who claims to narrate stories through his designs, and once again he has used his creativity to send a very special message on International Women’s Day. He has teamed up with writer and breast cancer warrior Asma Nabeel to highlight the importance of women’s health.

“Pakistan has the highest rate of breast cancer in Asia with over 85,000+ cases every year. The disease can be prevented if caught at an early stage except their hesitation to check themselves becomes a barrier,” shared Ali Xeeshan on social media highlighting his latest campaign #PardayMeinParwah that reminds you to check yourselves.

Ali Xeeshan has joined hands with the pink warrior, Asma Nabeel to bring you a dupatta that reminds you to care for your health while guarding your modesty.

He especially thanked Asma Nabeel for being available for the shoot along with photographer Tapu Javeri and makeup artist Beenish Parvez.

“Special thanks to Tapu Javeri, Beenish Parvez and especially Asma Nabeel who braved through the shoot during her on-going chemo, a true pink warrior,” he further shared.

Asma also thanked Ali Xeeshan and the team for the opportunity to help spread this message and making this Women’s Day a really special one.

