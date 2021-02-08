Ali Xeeshan’s latest collection Numaish is a pledge against dowry and we’re loving it

Ali Xeeshan showcased his latest collection Numaish at the Pantene Hum Bridal Couture Week 2021 which became the highlight of the show. The designer who is known for making socially responsible statements through his craft made a brilliant attempt to start a conversation with the masses on a deep-rooted dilemma surrounding dowry (Jahez).

No matter what social class, dowry is a tradition that is being passed down from one generation to the next in most South Asian countries. At an age where families should be more concerned about their daughter’s education and future wellbeing, their biggest concern remains saving money to afford a dowry. Xeeshan’s campaign highlights this disturbing issue in the most artistic way possible and has the support of UN Women Pakistan.

UN Women Pakistan supports NUMAISH – a pledge against dowry by Ali Xeeshan Theater Studio .

The collection visually highlighted the weight of dowry placed on the shoulders of the bride. Instead of being a happy occasion for her, marriage has become a horror for both the bride and her family. There is too much pressure on the girl and her family to keep the groom’s side happy and satisfied through materialist means and emotional and physical labour.

Not following the ritual often leads to crimes against women such as domestic abuse, acid attacks, marital rapes, suicides and much more. While some make it to our news channels, the majority go unnoticed and unrecorded.

All laws passed against this age-old tradition have failed to create an impact and remained ineffective due to their lack of implementation. The only way out seems education and awareness and we commend Ali Xeeshan’s efforts towards the cause.

“Shedding light on the epochal and alarming issue of families fretting over saving money for their daughters’ dowry (Jahez) instead of their education that is far more important. It’s time to put a stop to this overburdening tradition!” reads the description for Ali Xeeshan’s fashion film for Numaish.

The fashion film has been very creatively directed by Abdullah Haris.

