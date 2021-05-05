Ali Zafar recreates iconic naat to bring peace to those who listen to it

This Ramazan is more special as most of our singers have realized the need of spiritual messages and many have recreated iconic naats and hamds to give listeners soul stirring kalaam to listen to. The recent to present a new rendition of iconic naat — Balaghal Ula Bi Kamaalihi — is Ali Zafar who is actively releasing tunes for many occasions these days.

Ali made the announcement on social media, stating that “I hope it gives you the peace while listening to it that it brought to my heart while rendering it.”

Earlier he posted a picture from the recording and shared with his fans that “I can’t express the feeling while recording this.”

The video begins with an introduction of Miraj — the night journey of the Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) ascension, followed by a Quranic verse. With a picturesque backdrop of Lahore’s Badshahi Mosque, Ali Zafar recites the beautiful naat in his deep and soulful voice. Everyone from Ali to the musicians playing flute, harmonium, tabla etc are dressed modestly in shades of white and ivory, giving the video a mystic vibe.

Ali’s version is more like a qawwali, as earlier performed by the legendary late Sabri Brothers, Ghulam Farid Sabri and Maqbool Ahmed Sabri. Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan has also given us a famous rendition of it as a qawwali.

The video is already trending on number 4 spot in the music category of YouTube. Watch it here:

