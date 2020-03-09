Alif: Will Momina’s selfish move deprive Momin of closure forever?

Alif is one of the most captivating shows on television these days. The story depicts Momin (Hamza Ali Abbasi) and Momina’s (Sajal Ali) journey towards religion and spirituality. The last few episodes, however, have become more engaging as the plot has been moving towards revealing the hidden secrets that each character is holding.

In this week’s episode, Momin is dealing with the trauma of Sultan blaming him for his parents breaking up and his mother’s eventual demise. But first, we see Momin’s mother Husn-e-Jahan pull a master disappearing act while making people believe that she has committed suicide. We then find out that Husn-e-Jahan remarried after she disappeared and that Momin’s grandfather helped arrange the marriage. Later in the show, Momin and Momina also discuss his mother’s apparent second marriage. Momin says he figured out who she married because there’s only one person his grandfather visited in Pakistan, Master Ibrahim (Momina’s calligraphy teacher). He added that he has been dying to meet the man his mother married but cannot find an address.

Upon hearing this, it hits Momina that in all the times her ustaad told her tales of his wife ‘Husna‘ he was actually talking about Husn-e-Jahan. So, she finally puts two and two together and realizes that he was the man that Husn-e-Jahan had married. However, here, instead of finally relieving Momin of his worries and telling him, Momina chooses to leave him and go get her own answers from Master Ibrahim first.

In the promo for the next episode — which is the final episode of the drama serial — when Momina will finally take Momin to meet Master Ibrahim, he appears to have died the night before, without ever having met Momin. This will deprive Momin of any closure he could’ve gotten in regards to his mother.

Why did Momina not tell Momin right away though? One dialogue that they keep mentioning in this show is how each secret is sacred and can only be disclosed in due time. However, this wasn’t a SECRET that Momina was keeping. Momin already had done the math and all he needed was an address. So why did Momina choose to keep him in the dark for any longer than he already was? If she wanted she could’ve helped him find his answers as soon as possible but now he might never even get close.

Either way, Alif seems to be getting more and more traumatizing for Momin. We hope that despite the damage, we see him starting to heal in the last episode.

