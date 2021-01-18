Amar Khan feels the audience is becoming more receptive towards good performances

While many blame star kids for being a product of nepotism, Amar Khan proves her potential with every unconventional role that she takes on. Despite being the daughter of known actor Fareeha Jabeen, she chose to study the craft before stepping foot into the industry which is highly commendable.

She’s a film graduate with a substantial amount of theatre experience to her account.

Amar who is currently impressing fans with her performance in Qayamat shared a throwback video from her film school days. She can be seen in character giving tribute to legendary Bollywood actors, Raj Kapoor and Nargis in the clip.

She cherished the days when her dreams were big and her budget small. “The days I had a winged liner and a Unibrow!!” she added.

Amar is a versatile actor and has always had acting in her blood. She is also set to make her film debut opposite Imran Ashraf who is a well known as a character actor. Speaking of her Dum Mastam co-star and the audience accepting a new definition of an actor/hero, she said that ‘Tabdeeli Agaye Hai’.

“Imran Ashraf is one of the most hardworking and diverse actors we have right now. If somebody who started off as a character actor is now winning the Lux Style Award as Best Actor in the popular category then that means that audiences’ mindset is changing and they are very receptive towards good performances,” she said.

Several films that were previously scheduled for a 2020 release had to be postponed due to the global pandemic. That list of films also includes Amar Khan and Imran Ashraf’s big screen debut, Dum Mastam.

Penned by Amar Khan herself, produced by Adnan Siddiqui and directed by Mohammed Ehteshammuddin, the film is expected to release during the first half of this year.

