American singer Cher thanks Imran Khan for his help in Kaavan the elephant’s rescue

A few years ago, the story of Kaavan — an elephant at Islamabad zoo — came to light which revealed that the animal was being chained for several hours a day. Recently a judge ruled for the animal to be freed and placed in a suitable sanctuary. It appeared that American singer Cher was one of the people who helped make this happen when she couldn’t contain her excitement over social media and thanked many people including the Pakistani government.

Recently she also took to Twitter to especially thank Prime Minister Imran Khan, for his help in the case.

I was a big fan of you when you played cricket @ImranKhanPTI . I always thought you seemed so kind. Thank you so much for your help. This is a dream come true‼️ @ftwglobal #kaavan — Cher (@cher) June 1, 2020

She wrote, “I was a big fan of you when you played cricket. I always thought you seemed so kind. Thank you so much for your help. This is a dream come true.”

A few days ago when the news was made official, she took to Twitter to thank the Pakistani government for cooperating in this case.

I WISH TO THANK THE

PAKISTANI GOVERNMENT❣️ — Cher (@cher) May 21, 2020

Along with this, the court had also ordered for many other animals to be temporarily relocated in sanctuaries, including brown bears, lions and birds until the zoo improves its standards.

comments