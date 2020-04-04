American Singer Pink has recovered from the coronavirus along with her 3-year-old son

One reality that has hit us all is that the coronavirus will not discriminate between class, race, or nationalities. Anyone and everyone can get it no matter the age or the levels of immunity. American singer and song-writer, Pink is one of the latest celebrities to have contracted and recovered from this disease.

Pink shared her entire ordeal in a Twitter thread in which she also highlighted how the United States government is failing to provide adequate facilities to combat the disease.

The three-time Grammy Award winner explained that she, along with her 3-year-old son, had started showing symptoms for the virus two weeks ago. She believes that they were fortunate that they both were able to be tested. After spending a few weeks in quarantine following their positive results they both have now tested negative for COVID-19.

While the mortality rate is supposed to differ between age brackets, we’re still seeing young people passing away and old people recovering from this. That is why Pink feels that it’s a shame that people can’t be tested easily. “It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible,” she said on her Twitter.

Pink has also announced that she will be donating 1 million dollars for the fight against COVID-19. “Thank you to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones,” she said.

This should be a wake up call for those who are still not serious about self-isolation. Nobody is immune from the disease and it’s selfish of us to assume otherwise and jeopardize not only our health but others’ as well with our denial!

