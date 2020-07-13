Amitabh Bachchan in high spirits following COVID-19 diagnosis, thanks fans for prayers

Revered Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan announced on Saturday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Soon after we heard that his son, Abhishek Bachchan as well as daughter -in-law Aishwarya Rai have also fall prey to the novel coronavirus. The family announced on Sunday that all three generations of the Bachchan family, including Abhishekh-Aishwarya’s eight-year-old daughter, Aaradhya have got infected.

This is by far one of the high-profile cases of the pandemic in India. The father-son duo got admitted in the hospital after diagnosis while Amitabh shared on Twitter that his family and other staff members are undergoing tests.

“All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested,” Sr. Bachchan wrote.

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

Both men were said to have mild symptoms. Abhishek Bachchan tweeted that they would remain in hospital “till the doctors decide otherwise.” Aishwarya and their daughter are reportedly asymptomatic. Abhishek shared that they would be self-isolating at home.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 12, 2020

“The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers,” the actor wrote informing that his mother, Jaya Bachchan, has tested negative.

Despite being 77 years old, Senior Bachchan is in high spirits. He thanked all his followers who expressed concern and wished the family well.

“It shall not be possible for me to acknowledge and respond to all the prayers and wishes expressed by them that have shown concern towards Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and me. I put my hands together and say.. Thank you for your eternal love and affection,” he wrote.

T 3592 – It shall not be possible for me to acknowledge and respond to all the prayers and wishes expressed by them that have shown concern towards Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and me ..

I put my hands together and say ..🙏

Thank you for your eternal love and affection .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 12, 2020

According to media reports, Amitabh Bachchan has been a prominent figure in India’s campaign to stop the spread of coronavirus, filming ads about wearing masks and appealing to citizens to stay home. He was even part of a short film – Family – starring prominent actors that was made to spread awareness.

Authorities have been sanitizing Amitabh Bachchan’s upscale residence in Mumbai, spraying disinfectant inside the compound and on cars parked outside.

India’s film industry recently resumed shoots after months-long hiatus following a nationwide lockdown in late March. But actors over 65, such as Amitabh Bachchan, have been banned from the sets because of their vulnerability.

According to latest reports, veteran actress Rekha Rekha will be undergoing COVID-19 test as her staff has tested positive for coronavirus.

