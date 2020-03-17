Ammara Khan shows how spring fashion is all about lace

Lace is one fashion staple which has a reputation for being tricky. Why? Well… it is often sheer and hence people shy away from wearing it. In the west, it may have many bridal connotations so does this mean you should steer clear unless you are walking down the aisle? Luckily, Ammara Khan has come up with her latest Charmaine collection offering us a number of ways to style lace well.

From boxy beige silhouettes and some flow-y blush variations to the fabulous stacking of lace trims and some bold colors, the assortment is not short of inspiration.

For those who love dark hues, these two ensembles are perfect for any formal evening shenanigan. Sophisticated yet urbane, both the designs will evoke a sense of magnificence and refined elegance.

Night of navy

With a front-slit lace gown in a dark navy hue, this one is beautiful number for night parties. The beaded neckline is the highlight of the dress with sparkling crystals, beads and sequins. Pleated net sleeves covered in intricate laces and embroidered scalloped border look lovely and become more prominent due to bluey-grey silk undershirt. It comes with matching blue, pure silk AK pants with lace fabric and pleated details at the hem.

Deep wilderness

The deep red hue is an instant hit but the design also adds to the appeal of the outfit making it spring’s go to pick. With an interplay of silk and organza, embroidery and beautiful lace, this hand embellished piece makes a bold statement with a touch of femininity. Stitched as a long kaftan tunic, this one has AK’s signature ‘sophisto-cool’ style.

For those who like understated glam, subtle pastel shades are the way to go! They will take you from a day to evening look without any hassle.

Off-white canvas

This off-white hue is ideal for spring/summer season with its breezy and feminine silhouette. Designed in pure organza, intricately embroidered with delicate floral patterns and insets of laces and pleats, it will make you take all the limelight in a gathering. It is paired with straight karandi pants with inset of lace fabric, lace trims and pleats. Ammara Khan’s dupatta is also the highlight accentuated by a scalloped lace border, geometric organza interlinked with a plain solid base and even prettier borders.

Summer play

This pretty tea pink number plays a little with its proportions. It’s an asymmetrical wrap rendered in embroidered fabric with delicate hand embellishments and rich thick tassels at the front panel. The sleeves come with a variety of laces and tailoring details making this ensemble perfect for a filmi swirl.

Elusive breeze

Ammara Khan’s collections are always aesthetically promising. This unique tunic has an overlay box pleat cut which lends modern elegance and flair to a simple design. Playing around with a medley of different laces, hand-embellished neckline (front and back) with tiny sequins, pearls and crystals along with ‘hand-torn’ frayed details, the designer has given new life to a muted shade. The sleeves are made with a ‘ruched’ textured fabric with an organza cuff detail, lace trims and pleats. Too much to love here!

Get your hands on your favourite number by visiting Ammara Khan’s portal.

