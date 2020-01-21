Ammara Khan takes us on a journey of glitz and glam

Ammara Khan is ready to take you on a sartorial journey of glam with her latest luxe collection — Glitz — that is a mix of feminine charm and regal elegance. The designer is known for her ‘sophisto-cool’ vibe in which the dresses are a beautiful blend of latest trends and modest refinement. This time, Ammara introduces a collection of limited-edition designs perfect for wedding festivities.

As shadi season is in full swing in Pakistan, we explored Ammara’s prêt-à-porter assortment loaded with a heavy dose of glamour and the right amount of vintage elegance. The designs are timeless so they will be a great addition to any trousseau even if your wedding isn’t just around the corner.

Here are four ensembles that we have fallen in love with:

This glitzy silver number is a perfect outfit to celebrate a new decade of your life. The soft metallic sheen represents festivity and a classic flowy silhouette with high slits and criss-cross detail is ideal for evening shenanigans. Accentuated with beautiful zardozi and crystal bead work, this one is a catch for girls looking for a pretty outfit.

Ammara plays with different textures in this powder blue number which is an amalgamation of so many beautiful bits; starting with heavily embroidered sequined net and lace sleeves with an organza inset and scalloped border. Intricate hand embellishment and floral motifs adorn the sleeves, neckline and hem.

Ammara stays true to her classic feel with a rusty gold number with textured fabric and gilded undertones. A fuss-free silhouette, this one features delicate embroidery and hand embellishments. Insets of brocade add richness to the outfit along with jacquard slim fit pants which have beautiful geometrical pattern. The highlight of the ensemble is a luxe velvet shawl.

Rendered on soft tissue fabric in a striking hue of gold, this piece is a perfect mix of many techniques. We see lace trims, embroidered borders, fine pleats, accentuated neckline and sleeves and use of different fabrics, all adding up to give a high-quality finesse. This is paired with a light jade dupatta but you can complement it with contrasting colors as well.

