Amna Ilyas tests positive for coronavirus

Pakistan is going through the third wave of coronavirus and cases continue to rise daily. The latest celebrity victim is model turned actor Amna Ilyas who revealed that she has tested positive.

The Baaji star turned to Instagram and confirmed in her Insta Story that she has been diagnosed with Covid-19. “I’ve tested positive for Covid-19,” she wrote asking everyone she had been in contact with to get themselves tested.

“I urge everyone who was around me and in close proximity during the past week, please get yourself tested.”

Pakistan is currently experiencing the third wave of COVID-19 which is being regarded as more dangerous than the first two waves.

Mass violations of SOPs, including not wearing face masks and disregarding social distancing, are widely reported across the country. It is important to implement strict SOPs to control the spread of the virus.

Pakistan: Daily update on #coronavirus cases •43,498 tests conducted in the last 24 hours

•3,669 people tested #COVID19 positive

•Positivity Ratio is 8.4%

•Number of deaths is 20 pic.twitter.com/tSd0DwVXtS — Ministry of National Health Services, Pakistan (@nhsrcofficial) March 22, 2021

