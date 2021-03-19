Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of domestic violence, kids will testify in court

Once known as the most beloved couple of Hollywood, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, ended their 12-year relationship in 2016 and have since been involved in a legal battle over custody of their children. In recent news, Angelina has filed documents that prove that ex-husband Brad Pitt had committed domestic violence.

According to reports, the filing, which was submitted on Friday, March 12, reads that the actress and her children are willing to provide ‘proof and authority in support’ of the claims.

Angelina has agreed to testify to the court and so have her minor kids. As per a report in Us Weekly, their children Maddox (19), Pax (17), and Zahara (16), Shiloh (14) and twins Knox and Vivienne (12) could freely speak out in court.

A source close to Brad told the publication, “Over the past four and a half years there have been a number of claims made by Angelina that have been reviewed and not substantiated.” Brad had previously been cleared from child abuse allegations by the FBI and Department of Child and Family Services, with the investigation being closed in November 22, 2016. Numerous reports have alleged that the pair’s eldest son Maddox had been the victim of Pitt’s aggression on a flight, which prompted the investigation. There also are reports that Maddox distance himself from his father following the incident. Brad has reportedly been fighting for 50/50 custody of his minor children, while Angelina is hoping for physical custody.

