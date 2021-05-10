Anoushey Ashraf & Hania Amir share important message for people with toxic parents

While Mother’s Day is a special day when most of us go the extra mile to show our mothers how much they mean to us. For some, this day means stress and heartache because they cannot relate to all the heartfelt tributes and loving messages. Anoushey Ashraf and Hania Amir addressed this issue and shared that they understand.

While Anoushey Ashraf loves her mom, she acknowledged that there are some people who come from toxic families.

“Some of us don’t have much to celebrate today. I hear you. I feel you and i’ll always be here for you. Im grateful for my beautiful mama everyday but I know some of us have it otherwise,” she wrote.

“Dysfunctional families exist and it’s vital to understand where it takes you down. My heart goes out to all who’ve had a difficult childhood with their parents, have had toxic moms and continue to struggle with their boundaries regarding their parents etc. Respect her, always. But also, stand up for who you are and want to be, gently but sternly. You’ve got this!”

The Parwaaz Hai Junoon actor, Hania Amir shared her own personal experience.

She uploaded a video to her Instagram, wishing her fans a happy Mother’s Day, and sharing her feelings.

“I’m sharing something very personal,” she said. “My father is alive. Well and healthy, but we don’t stay connected due to personal reasons. I don’t feel the best on Father’s Day because we don’t speak with each other. I do love him, and can’t imagine him not being in this world anymore,” she said.

“Today’s Mother’s Day and I was thinking that there are so many people whose mothers have passed away, or maybe they don’t talk, and I’d imagine all these posts would annoy them, make them feel bad and sad even,” the actor added. “I just wanted to come here and acknowledge that if you’re going through something like this, I see you. And it’s okay.”

Hania revealed that on Father’s Day, she just lets it pass and suggested others to do the same.

“I’m here sending loads of love, and the warmest hugs,” she said, asking for people to just hang in there. “You got this!” she concluded.

