Anwar Maqsood feels there is no place for him in the drama industry

Pakistani writer, playwright, satirist and living legend Anwar Maqsood has penned several celebrated and classic plays such as Aangan Teerha, Sitara and Mehrunnisa and Nadan Nadia among several others. However, now when we need more meaningful and unique content, he has decided to stay away from the drama industry which is a huge loss.

In an interview with Urdu News, Anwar Maqsood explained why he does not write for television anymore.

“I have stepped back [from writing] because what is happening on the television in the recent times, there is no place for me,” he said adding that it has become a business.

“Now that the rating has occupied a decisive place, the directors or producers have been left behind in every respect. The marketing department decides which actors are needed and which are not.”

The writer further shared that it is unfortunate that our writers started taking inspiration from Indian television, explaining why dramas in the past looked so different than the ones airing today.

“In the beginning, Ashfaq Ahmed, Bano Qudsia, Munnu Bhai, Suraya Bijaya wrote the dramas. Noorul Huda Shah also wrote very good plays and made his place. When Indian dramas paved their way to the Pakistani screens, we thought that they would learn something from our dramas, but on the contrary, our writers started learning from them. It was then that our drama industry began its demise.”

The writer also shared that since digest writers have entered the field, most of the narratives revolve around saas-bahus and the people enjoy them.

“Since 70% of the population of our country is illiterate, they like typical saas-bahu narratives and it has become a trend.”

The legend does not even consider the content being created worthy of being called drama. “I don’t call today’s drama good or bad. I think there is no drama today. Then what is this? I leave it for you to decide.”

Unimpressed by the current lot of writers, Anwar Maqsood recommends they read more books so they can produce intelligent content that does not revolve around domestic conspiracies.

“Today, they [playwrights] are writing in a hurry. There is pressure on the writers. What is being written in one play is being repeated in the next. Nowadays, it seems that the playwrights do not have any books in their houses. I request those who are writing the drama, please shun the quarrels and conspiracies of the mother-in-laws.”