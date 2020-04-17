Anwar Maqsood talks about the state of Pakistani drama today

Bilal Maqsood recently held a live session on Instagram with his father, renowned literary figure, Anwar Maqsood. During the session the legendary writer spoke at length about his early teenage years, how he dabbled with tailoring, painting, opened small business enterprises and whatnot during his hey days.

Here are some interesting excerpts from the conversation:

State of Pakistani drama

Later, Bilal told him that he has received thousands of question and people eagerly want to know why he doesn’t write Pakistani dramas for television anymore?

“I have written for TV for 55 years. I was once asked a similar question and I replied that no one is writing. Ashfaq Sahab isn’t writing, Bano Qudsia isn’t writing, Bajia isn’t writing, Munoon bhai isn’t writing, Intizar Hussain isn’t writing. The person responded that all of them are dead now. I replied that they have taken drama with them. Now there is no drama,” he said.

He then took a jab at the odd titles of dramas nowadays and how they are advertised on television. “Thursday night at 8:30 pm, ‘Tum Mere Paas Ho [You’re with me]’… Thursday night at 11 pm ‘Mujhey Beta Chahiye [I want a son]’, Thursday night at 12 pm ‘Namumkin [Impossible]’… 12:30 pm ‘Cheekh double episode [Scream]’… Now after such names of programs, how can I write dramas?” he asked rhetorically.

“All of them are very famous and good plays and masses are fond of such dramas. But I think the younger generation don’t necessarily like them,” he said and then he was abruptly interrupted by Bilal to answer the next question.

Urdu Adab

When asked about Urdu adab, Anwar said that people often remark that Urdu will die in Hindustan. “I believe that Muslims can get extinct in India but Urdu cannot. The dialogues and lyrics in Indian films are written majorly in Urdu so it is highly unlikely that Urdu will die; perhaps it won’t die till the Judgment Day,” he remarked.

When Bilal asked where is Urdu adab in Pakistan, Anwar Maqsood sarcastically replied “It’s in the graveyard of Defence Phase 6, Lallu khet and Nazimabad etc.”

Pakistani films

Talking about the films currently made in Pakistan, Anwar feels that he used to watch a complete film in olden days, now he only watches till the interval.

His favourite work

Some of his work that is closest to his heart includes Aangan Terha, Loose Talk, Sitara Aur Mehrunissa and Daur-e-Junoon.

Moin Akhtar of this generation?

When asked if he sees any other Moin Akhtar in this generation, Anwar sarcastically replied, “Saad Rafique. Infact he is better than Moin Akhtar, the way he acts.”

“I worked for 32 years with Moin Akhtar and I have never seen anybody as great a performer as Moin Akhtar,” he later added.

