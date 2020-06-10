To top
Anwar Maqsood joins Twitter and warns against fake accounts in his name

Anwar Maqsood

Playwright, satirist and painter Anwar Maqsood has finally joined Twitter.



Though it appears that he did so out of necessity. For a few years, there has been a surge in fake IDs on social media, made on his name, claiming to be the official Anwar Maqsood. A few tweets and statuses posted by these fake profiles have resulted in much confusion on social media. So in order to put an end to this unnecessary rumour-mongering, the writer joined Twitter and immediately posted a video, allowing his fans to know about his official presence on the platform.

With the account @AnwarMaqsood01, he posted the announcement.

 

 

“This is my official account. I request you to report all other accounts that are impersonating me. Thank you,” he wrote. The tweet was attached to a video where he clarified the reason for joining social media.

However, it looks like the problem didn’t end there. Since his account isn’t yet verified, many accounts are copying the exact same tweet with the video and claiming their account as the original one.

 

 

Previously, he had also tried to disassociate his name from many fake accounts posting questionable things. While his son, Bilal Maqsood had also tried to clarify via Facebook, that his father was not on any social media platform, it was to no avail. Alas, the legend had to send out a recorded video himself through other official accounts on Twitter.

 

 

It looks like people have too much free time on their hands to go to these lengths to impersonate someone who is clearly trying to clear things up. We’re not sure what it is achieving for the trolls, but we hope this ends soon.

