Arafat Mazhar’s Swipe makes it to international animation festivals

Pakistanis are making waves globally, even when the pandemic has halted our lives. It is a proud moment to see our actors, directors, and now even animators getting well-deserved recognition. The latest to join the list is Arafat Mazhar, who directed the thought-provoking short film — Swipe — which has become the first Pakistani film to feature at Annecy International Animation Film Festival 2021 as well as Animafest Zagreb.

The director took to Twitter to announce the news that Swipe is not chosen to be screened in one, but two international festivals in France and Croatia.

after a day of imposter syndrome seeing my name alongside oscar winning and nominated directors it has finally sunk in. @swipefilm and Jugno are going to France and Croatia to @annecyfestival and @Animafest_Zg the oldest and 2nd oldest animated film festivals pic.twitter.com/qaRyyWaiE4 — ArafatMazhar (@ArafatMazhar) March 30, 2021

“After a day of imposter syndrome seeing my name alongside Oscar-winning and nominated directors it has finally sunk in,” Arafat wrote to describe his disbelief and excitement.

Swipe tells the story of a boy who is addicted to an app that crowdsources death sentences. The film examines extremism resulting from excessive accessibility to technology. According to the film’s official synopsis, “Swipe is a hand-painted animated short film about Pakistan made by a team of 20 Pakistani animators, musicians, storytellers, and actors over the course of one year.”

The 14-minute animated short was released in November 2020. It will be featured in Perspectives Short Films competition. The festival will open on June 14 and conclude on June 19. Animafest Zagreb, an animated film festival in Croatia, will be held from 7 to 12 June, 2021.

