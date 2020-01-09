Are you ready for an extended episode of Meray Paas Tum Ho this week?

Meray Paas Tum Ho is one drama serial of current times which has turned into a phenomenon with dialogues, memes and even parodies made on each and every episode. It is trending on social media every Saturday night and now that it is nearing its conclusion with only two episodes left, the excitement is at an all time high.

To make matters more interesting, Khalil ur Rehman Qamar has shared in a recent interview that the second last episode will be longer.

“The second last episode of Meray Paas Tum Ho will be longer; it’s run time will be 60-65 minutes. Also, it is not for the faint-hearted. I request everyone to stay strong while watching it,” he said.

Read: Who ever thought that a ‘daagh’ could be sexist? Every TV writer, it would seem

The question still remains whether Danish (Humayun Saeed) will forgive Mehwish (Ayeza Khan), will he marry Hania (Hira Mani) or will he just live a happy life with his son Roomi (Shees Sajjad Gul)? Viewers are eager to find out his decision and are as excited as we are for the climax.

However, we are a bit confused as well because Humayun posted a picture with director Nadeem Baig yesterday, where he disclosed “shooting the climax of MPTH today. Special thanks to Suleman Razzaq for filming it.”

The second last episode is expected to air later this week on Saturday, January 11 and we are puzzled to find out that they were shooting it just yesterday! Have they changed the ending? Guess we have to wait till Saturday to find out.

Here’s Khalil ur Rehman Qamar’s interview:

comments