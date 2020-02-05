Are you ready to watch Haseena Moin’s Ankahi on stage?

After giving us the new and feisty version of Anwar Maqsood’s hit TV serial, Anghan Terha, Dawar Mehmood of KopyKats Productions is all set to bring another loved drama serial to stage soon. However, this time it’s Haseena Moin’s turn. The playwright has given us many gems in the 80s and 90s in the form of some amazing stories, but one cannot forget the classic hit, Ankahi.

The theatrical production house made an official announcement a few minutes ago on their Facebook page:

The original Ankahi was aired in 1982 and had over 31 episodes. Starring veteran actors like Shehnaz Sheikh, Javed Sheikh, Jamshed Ansari, Saleem Nasir, Behroz Sabzwari, Qazi Wajid, Behroz Sabzwari, Shakil and many more, Ankahi is one TV serial that you can watch on repeat without getting bored.

According to media reports so far Amna Ilyas has been locked to play the role of Sana Murad (originally played by Shehnaz Sheikh). This is going to be an interesting project as the legendary actors (some of whom are no more) in the original play have given stellar performances and new actors will have very big shoes to fill.

