Ariana Grande is officially married

Congratulations to one of the most-loved young talent of current generation and newly married Ariana Grande!

According to a report on People, a representative for the singer has confirmed it on Monday that Ariana Grande and real estate agent Dalton Gomez have officially tied the knot.

“It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love,” the singer’s representative told People of the wedding ceremony. “The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”

The couple first went public with their relationship with the release of Grande’s song, Stuck with U, in collaboration with Justin Bieber. Grande and Gomez are seen dancing together in the music video for the song.

Grande, 27, announced her engagement to Gomez, a 25-year-old, in December when she posted a photo of her ring along with the caption, “Forever n then some.” They started dating in January 2020.

Grande shared a collection of personal photos with Gomez in early April. “!!! my heart my person !!! thank u so much for being u,” she captioned the romantic snaps.

