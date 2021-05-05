Ariel and Safeguard empower people with disabilities in Pakistan

Pakistan is home to around 31 million people living with some form of disability. However, finding work as a disabled person can be difficult considering there are not many opportunities available. Due to this, they are often unable to participate actively in society.

Several brands over the world are working towards fair employment, inclusion and diversity. P&G is a multinational company that excels at corporate inclusion practices that welcome disabled workers and Ariel and Safeguard in Pakistan have emerged as leaders for promoting disabled employment.

Bringing a change and proving that disabled persons aren’t unable or unwilling to work, Ariel and Safeguard Pakistan took a great initiative to empower people with disabilities. The brands in an unconventionally bold step established the concept of fair hiring by empowering disabled individuals.

So far the power brands have hired 4 gifted individuals with unique abilities and unique stories guaranteeing an equal male / female representation.

All 4 individuals were given appropriate capability building resources including training in sign language, technological solutions (software + hardware) and ease of mobility with transport from work to home.

This is a commendable effort by P&G, Ariel and Safeguard. By taking the first step towards creating an enabling environment for disabled individuals and for normalizing equitable hiring for people with disabilities in Pakistan they have truly won hearts.

