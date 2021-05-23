To top
23 May

Armeena Khan awarded for outstanding public service in the UK

by Entertainment Desk

Actor Armeena Khan who rose to fame through her performances in Bin Roye and Janaan, recently made her comeback to TV after a long hiatus with drama serial Mohabbatein Chahtein alongside Hira Mani and Junaid Khan. While she may be currently away from Pakistan and our TV screens, she continues to win hearts through her humanitarian activities.

She recently took to Twitter to announce that she has been awarded a Certificate for Outstanding Public Service by the Mayor of Burnley in the UK.

“So humbled to receive a certificate for outstanding public service at Burnley  Town hall today. Thank you, Lord Wajid Khan and Lady Anam Khan for receiving my husband Fesl Khan and I today,” she shared.

 

 

The couple has been actively promoting the Palestinian cause in the UK. They also hosted and attended a vigil for Palestine in Manchester.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Armeena Khan (@armeenakhanofficial)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by UsTogetherUK (@ustogether_uk)

 

While it has not been mentioned what public service she received the certificate for, the actor has always been a believer in sending out positive messages through her platforms and by being associated with causes that demand attention.

comments

Entertainment Desk

From films to dramas and everything in between, we've got it all covered!

Previous post
Zoya Nasir calls off engagement following Christian Betzmann’s comments about Palestine & Pakistan
Next post
Yasra Rizvi gives birth to a baby boy
You might also like
Armeena
Armeena Khan emphasizes that emotional abuse is a reality
February 4, 2021
Armeena Khan’s short film The Achilles Protocol is now available on Amazon Prime
January 14, 2021
kamala
Pakistani celebrities react to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris winning the 2020 Election
November 8, 2020