Armeena Khan awarded for outstanding public service in the UK

Actor Armeena Khan who rose to fame through her performances in Bin Roye and Janaan, recently made her comeback to TV after a long hiatus with drama serial Mohabbatein Chahtein alongside Hira Mani and Junaid Khan. While she may be currently away from Pakistan and our TV screens, she continues to win hearts through her humanitarian activities.

She recently took to Twitter to announce that she has been awarded a Certificate for Outstanding Public Service by the Mayor of Burnley in the UK.

“So humbled to receive a certificate for outstanding public service at Burnley Town hall today. Thank you, Lord Wajid Khan and Lady Anam Khan for receiving my husband Fesl Khan and I today,” she shared.

So humbled to receive a certificate for outstanding public service at #Burnley Town hall today 🙏🏻. Thank you Lord Wajid Khan and Lady Anam Khan for receiving my husband Fesl Khan and I today. pic.twitter.com/4aYjibMX5L — Armeena 🦋 (@ArmeenaRK) May 21, 2021

The couple has been actively promoting the Palestinian cause in the UK. They also hosted and attended a vigil for Palestine in Manchester.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Armeena Khan (@armeenakhanofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UsTogetherUK (@ustogether_uk)

While it has not been mentioned what public service she received the certificate for, the actor has always been a believer in sending out positive messages through her platforms and by being associated with causes that demand attention.

