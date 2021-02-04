Armeena Khan emphasizes that emotional abuse is a reality

Armeena Khan recently made a comeback to TV after a long hiatus with drama serial Mohabbatein Chahtein alongside Hira Mani and Junaid Khan. She plays Tara, a manipulative and self-centered woman in the drama. The portrayal of her character is not far from reality because such humans exist in our society. The actor recently took to Instagram and shared her thoughts on how this form of abuse destroys lives.

“Emotional abuse, is a form of abuse, characterized by a person subjecting or exposing another person to behavior that may result in psychological trauma, including anxiety, chronic depression, or post-traumatic stress disorder,” she wrote.

Armeena emphasized that emotional abuse is as dangerous as physical abuse and should not be ignored.

“It is often associated with situations of power imbalance in abusive relationships, and may include bullying, gaslighting,” she added.

Her character Tara is so conniving that she took divorce from her husband and then made everyone believe that she is the victim. She is destroying relationships and lives as she please, only to get what she desires. However, she is never satisfied and that is the problem with toxic people who are never pleased in any situation.

Cyber bullying is 21st century’s new form of abuse and Armeena is one of those female Pakistani actors who have experienced harsh trolling on Twitter. She has received death threats and was called names recently for posting a picture that didn’t fit into ‘everyone’s moral standards’. However, she always gracefully handles the situation and give the trolls a taste of their own medicine.

