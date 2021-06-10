Armeena Khan produces her first short film ‘Snapshot’

Armeena Rana Khan, who rose to fame through her performances in Bin Roye and Janaan, recently made her comeback to TV after a long hiatus with drama serial Mohabbatein Chahtein alongside Hira Mani and Junaid Khan. She’s also been part of several international projects such as her British sci-fi short film, The Achilles Protocol which is available for streaming on Amazon Prime. After making a name for herself through continuous hard work and humanitarian activities, she’s now ventured into a brand new territory.

Taking to Instagram, Armeena shared that she’s produced her first short film titled Snapshot.

“I have officially produced my first short film and it’s just hit the festivals all over,” wrote Armeena sharing details about her debut production.

She collaborated with Sharaz Ali who has directed, penned and co-produced the short.

“Director/producer Sharaz Ali and I have joined hands for good and we will be bringing you a lot more projects this year. Super proud of the whole team.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Armeena Khan (@armeenakhanofficial)

The film features Armeena alongside Mert Kilic and Turkish television personality. Ayhan Isik. “Snapshot is a story relatable to today’s time, and depicts the importance of friendships that can truly be life’s greatest blessing,” shared Armeena, adding that she plays the role of a Pakistani-Canadian girl, grounded in Turkey due to the pandemic and consequential lockdown.

Sharaz Ali also shared the poster on social media revealing it was shot in Istanbul. “Poster drop of my new short film SnapShot which was shot in Istanbul and now doing the festival rounds.”

“The story is set in the real pandemic world we now live in. It’s a short story with a big heart and that’s exactly what each and every person gave to get this film over the finish line. With lockdowns, curfews and everything else covid related- this was one of the hardest shoots to complete and one I couldn’t have done without everyone involved, each giving it there all… and the results speak for themselves.”

Armeena and Sharaz have previously worked together in two films, Writhe and The Stranger Within Me. Both made it to Cannes Film Festival together in 2013 and 2014.

comments