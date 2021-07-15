Arslan Naseer to star opposite Sanam Jung in Eid telefilm ‘Hona Tha Pyar’

Arslan Naseer of Comics by Arslan fame found a new following through his debut drama Chupke Chupke that aired in Ramazan. His chemistry with Aymen Saleem attracted a fanbase of its own, and fans wanted to see them star in more projects together. Though Aymen has bid farewell to acting breaking several hearts, but Arslan is pretty much here to stay.

Taking to social media, Arslan announced his next project, which is an Eid telefilm titled, Hona Tha Pyar.

“Shooting for the Eid telefilm coming soon on Hum TV,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arslan Naseer (@cba.arslan.naseer)

It stars Sanam Jung opposite him which will be a new and interesting onscreen pairing to watch. Veteran actor Atiqa Odho is also part of the project.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arslan Naseer (@cba.arslan.naseer)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arslan Naseer (@cba.arslan.naseer)

In an interview with Something Haute, Arslan had shared that his fascination with the drama industry started when he saw MPTH, Ehd-e-Wafa and Yeh Dil Mera back to back and enjoyed the experience.

“I got offers from Bollywood and even Dubai but I was never interested in leaving Pakistan. Last year, I got a call from MD Productions and when I got to know that the script is by Suno Chanda’s writer, I was half sold because it is the first Pakistani drama I watched and thoroughly enjoyed. Then, I got to know Danish Nawaz is directing it and the story as well was interesting,” Arslan said.

Hona The Pyar is also a Momina Duraid Production and is penned by Saima Akram Chaudhry and will air on Hum TV.