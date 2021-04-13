ARY Digital is back with Pakistan’s biggest Ramazan transmission ‘Shan-e-Ramazan’

The holy month of Ramazan is upon us and so is the delight to welcome the most anticipated month of the Islamic Calendar. Muslims around the world are ready to embrace this month of blessings and mercy to seek repentance. It is a time when we get closest to our religious roots and traditions, as every individual forgets worldly desires and focuses on pleasing the Almighty with prayers, charity, reciting Quran and good deeds.

The month is known to purify souls of those who seek and thus it is mandatory to be involved in activities that brings you closer to your faith. In order to celebrate the month in its true spirit, ARY Digital aims to come back with Pakistan’s biggest Ramazan transmission ‘Shan-e-Ramazan’ 2021. The aim of the magnum opus is to inform and educate the masses in accordance with the essence of Ramazan. The show has been a success story and is credited to be a highly-watched transmission over the years.

For infotainment — Shan-e-Ramazan

‘Shan-e-Ramazan’ is a religious festival that touches the emotional chord of the masses, making sure that they learn something new from the honourable guests. ARY Digital has once again roped in the dynamic duo Waseem Badami and Iqrar-ul-Hassan who will exemplify the essence of this holy month with authentic programming and segments both in sehri and iftar.

Sehr & Iftar transmissions

Titled ‘Shan-e-Sehr’, the live Sehri transmission shows viewers recitation, clarifications of religious topics and dua. ‘Shan-e-Iftar’ offers informative segments like ‘Alim-o-Alam’ where credible religious scholars and viewers get to do a one-on-one Q&A session. The transmission features Naats, debates and quiz competitions. Students and public from all across the country not just put up a healthy competition, but also win grand prizes. That’s not it; feast is the heart of Ramazan, therefore, a cooking segment helps the viewers to prepare scrumptious sehri and iftari.

For the kids

Ramazan is also a great learning experience for kids who usually adapt to environments by observing those around them. The segment ‘Kids Corner’ features ‘Roza Khushai’ of children where their 1st roza is celebrated with full zeal. Ahmed Ali Shah takes charge of the segment and entertains audience with his innocent and witty sense of humour. A special segment ‘Naiki’ is conducted by Iqrar-ul-Hassan in which he facilitates the less privileged and viewers from all across the world give donations and contributions to help them.

To entertain the masses — Jeeto Pakistan

Along with providing a platform to learn, there is also an opportunity for those who are more inclined towards watching game shows. ARY has the best to offer in the form of Fahad Mustafa’s Jeeto Pakistan. The biggest game show league of Pakistan ‘Jeeto Pakistan League’ will be reprised by none other than Fahad Mustafa. On popular public demand, the show gets bigger and better as it is mounted on a humongous scale.

The return of Jeeto Pakistan League

Six teams are competing against each other this year. The teams and captains of the league include Humayun Saeed from Karachi Lions, Adnan Siddiqui from Lahore Falcons, Sana Javed from Islamabad Dragons, Shaista Lodhi from Peshawar Stallions, Aijaz Aslam from Quetta Knights and the debutant team Multan is being headed by Shoaib Malik.

Fun and interesting games along with infinite grand prizes will be given to the teams and viewers watching at home. As the nation still grapples with the third wave of coronavirus, therefore the show will be social distancing friendly and will follow all the necessary guidelines and SOPs. Tune in at 7:15pm throughout Ramazan to watch Fahad live on ARY Digital.

Follow ARY Digital and subscribe to the social media platforms on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube to be part of Pakistan’s biggest religiously enlightening transmission.

comments