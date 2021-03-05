ARY People’s Choice Awards: Here’s a list of winners who took the trophy home

ARY Digital recently held its first ARY People’s Choice Awards, commemorating the achievements of talented individuals from the arenas of entertainment, fashion & lifestyle. The platform gave an opportunity to the public to celebrate the performances of their beloved artists who have exceled in their respective fields.

Especially in tiring times of COVID-19, ARY took it as an honour to celebrate and recognize the efforts of all those from the media fraternity who have worked day and night in tough situations to spread hope and positivity through their work on television. ARY Digital also ensured the health and safety of all those involved in the awards, maintaining a strict adherence to SOPs.

The awards, hosted by Ahmed Butt and Vasay Chaudhry, were recorded on a closed set with zero public in attendance. The show honoured artists in 29 categories and the audience at home were encouraged to cast their votes via online polls to support their favorites.

Conducted throughout the month of February 2021, the event received an overwhelming response from fans and patrons. With multiple options available in each category, ranging from an actor’s skill in a particular role to clothing design, ARY People’s Choice Awards had something in store for everyone. Special awards were also given to some of the most prominent programs in their particular categories.

Winner’s List

The following is the list of winners who were shortlisted after a month long voting process by the fans, which is a testament to the quality of the productions and the talent of the artists:

Favorite Drama Serial 2020 (LONG FORMAT) – BHARAAS (Humayun Saeed, Producer)

Favorite Drama Serial 2020 (REGULAR FORMAT) – ISHQIYA (Ali Kazmi, Producer)

Favorite Actor in a Role of Husband – AHMED ALI BUTT (JHOOTI)

Favorite Jori – FARHAN SAEED/SOHAI ALI ABRO (PREM GALI)

Favorite Actress in a Role of Maa – SABA FAISAL (GHISI PITI MOHABBAT)

Favorite Actor in a Role of Baap – MOHAMMAD AHMED (RUSWAI)

Favorite Actress in a Role of Bahu – HIRA MANI (GHALATI)

Favorite Actress in a Role of Behen – HANIA AMIR (ISHQIYA)

Favorite Actor – FEROZE KHAN (ISHQIYA)

Favorite Actress – RAMSHA KHAN (GHISI PITI MOHABBAT)

Favorite Actress in a Role of Bhabi – MINAL KHAN (NAND)

Favorite Actor in a Role of Bhai – AFFAN WAHEED (GHALATI)

Favorite Actor in a Role of Damad – GOHAR RASHEED (ISHQIYA)

Favorite Director – BADAR MEHMOOD (ISHQIYA)

Favorite Actors in a Role of Dost – FAYSAL QURESHI (LOG KYA KAHENGE)

Favorite Actress in a Role of Nand – SANA JAVED (RUSWAI)

Favorite Actress in a Role of Saas – SEEMI PASHA (ISHQIYA)

Favorite Actor in a Role of Sasur – KHALID ANUM (ISHQIYA)

Favorite Actress in a Role of Wife – AREEBA HABIB (JALAN)

New Emerging Talent (Male) – OSAMA TAHIR (RUSWAI)

New Emerging Talent (Female) – DUR E FISHAN SALEEM (BHARAAS)

Favorite OST – Ishqiya

Favorite Sitcom – Bulbulay

Favorite Writer – Fasi Bari (GHISI PITI MOHABBAT)

Makeup – DEPILEX

Female Model – MUSHK KALEEM

Model Male – EMMAD IRFANI

Designer Couture – HSY

Designer (PRET) – KHAADI

Special Awards

Meray Paas Tum Ho – Biggest Drama Ever in the History of Pakistan (Humayun Saeed & Nadeem Baig)

Jeeto Pakistan – Fahad Mustafa (The Biggest Game Show of Pakistan)

Shaan E Ramzan – Waseem Badami (The Biggest Ramzan Transmission of Pakistan)

Good Morning Pakistan – Nida Yasir (The Most Watched Morning Show of Pakistan)

ARY People’s Choice Awards were sponsored by Brite, Presented by Tresemme, Powered by TUC, Canolive, Nestle Cerelac & digitally connected by Jazz Super 4G.

