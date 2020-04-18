Asif Raza Mir to star in British-American series ‘Gangs of London’

Asif Raza Mir has just given us something to look forward to in the next few days! It seems that he’ll be starring in the British-American television series, Gangs of London. The series is set to air all nine episodes in the UK on April 23rd on Atlantic and in the US on Cinemax.

His wife, Samra Asif Mir, made the announcement via her Instagram account. The post featured a clip of Asif Raza Mir’s character in the show.

The series is an adaptation of a video game released in 2006, with the same title. Gangs of London will follow the stories and lives of rival gangs and other criminal organizations in London. They’ll show how the city of London will fall apart by the power struggles between the international gangs that control it and the sudden ambiguous space that will emerge when the head of London’s most powerful crime family is assassinated.

There’s uncertainty about the nature of Asif Raza Mir’s role, which makes us even more eager to watch the series ourselves. However, until the series airs, you can watch the trailer here:

