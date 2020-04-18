To top
18 Apr

Asif Raza Mir to star in British-American series ‘Gangs of London’

by Entertainment Desk
Celebrity, Entertainment, Featured
FotoJet - 2020-04-18T124413.523

Asif Raza Mir has just given us something to look forward to in the next few days! It seems that he’ll be starring in the British-American television series, Gangs of London. The series is set to air all nine episodes in the UK on April 23rd on Atlantic and in the US on Cinemax.



His wife, Samra Asif Mir, made the announcement via her Instagram account. The post featured a clip of Asif Raza Mir’s character in the show.

 

View this post on Instagram

GANGS OF LONDON #gangsoflondon

A post shared by MamaMir (@maamaamir) on

 

The series is an adaptation of a video game released in 2006, with the same title. Gangs of London will follow the stories and lives of rival gangs and other criminal organizations in London. They’ll show how the city of London will fall apart by the power struggles between the international gangs that control it and the sudden ambiguous space that will emerge when the head of London’s most powerful crime family is assassinated.

There’s uncertainty about the nature of Asif Raza Mir’s role, which makes us even more eager to watch the series ourselves. However, until the series airs, you can watch the trailer here:

 

comments

Entertainment Desk

From films to dramas and everything in between, we've got it all covered!

Previous post
Mahira Khan talks about being in love, her upcoming film with Fawad Khan and a lot more in a recent interview
Next post
Outfitters sorts out your wardrobe essentials with 30% off on online sale
You might also like
Asif Raza Mir to star in HBO series ‘Gangs of London’
April 17, 2019
Kalasha
Ahad Raza Mir reveals connection with upcoming film ‘Kalasha’
September 19, 2018
Nibah
‘Nibah’ explores the concept of love and tragedy
January 5, 2018
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter!

Enter your email address below.