To top
7 Feb

Asim Abbasi is looking for some ‘cool kids’ for his upcoming web series

by Entertainment Desk

Pakistani filmmaker Asim Abbasi has been making headlines and establishing a name for himself and the country on an international stage. His film Cake redefined Pakistani cinema while his recent web series Churails broke all stereotypes.

Both his ventures were successful and had one thing in common; they portrayed women in strong characters that lead the narrative.

There is good news for all those who look forward to strong stories and thought-provoking content. Asim is now preparing for this third project following Cake and Churails.

 

 

“Round 3! Spread the word, guys and find me some cool kids. #CastingCall #LifeAfterChurails,” he wrote on Twitter sharing the news of his new venture.

Asim and the team that created Cake and Churails is looking for young children for a few roles in the web series. Rehearsals will start in the summer of 2021, while the shooting will begin by September, in Gilgit.

Judging from Asim’s previous work, it’s safe to stay positive and eager for the upcoming web series.

comments

Entertainment Desk

From films to dramas and everything in between, we've got it all covered!

Previous post
Obamas to make Netflix movie based on Mohsin Hamid’s ‘Exit West’
You might also like
My job is not to give answers only but to raise questions as well – Yasra Rizvi
February 3, 2021
2021
Haute Picks: New TV shows & movies to watch in January 2021
January 17, 2021
Alizeh Shah and Danial Afzal Khan to star in original web series ‘Dhulan Aur 1 Raat’
December 22, 2020