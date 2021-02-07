Asim Abbasi is looking for some ‘cool kids’ for his upcoming web series

Pakistani filmmaker Asim Abbasi has been making headlines and establishing a name for himself and the country on an international stage. His film Cake redefined Pakistani cinema while his recent web series Churails broke all stereotypes.

Both his ventures were successful and had one thing in common; they portrayed women in strong characters that lead the narrative.

There is good news for all those who look forward to strong stories and thought-provoking content. Asim is now preparing for this third project following Cake and Churails.

Round 3! Spread the word, guys and find me some cool kids. #CastingCall #LifeAfterChurails pic.twitter.com/RtE1pL4s5n — Asim Abbasi (@IllicitusProduc) February 2, 2021

“Round 3! Spread the word, guys and find me some cool kids. #CastingCall #LifeAfterChurails,” he wrote on Twitter sharing the news of his new venture.

Asim and the team that created Cake and Churails is looking for young children for a few roles in the web series. Rehearsals will start in the summer of 2021, while the shooting will begin by September, in Gilgit.

Judging from Asim’s previous work, it’s safe to stay positive and eager for the upcoming web series.

comments