Asim Azhar collaborates with Young Stunners for breakup song ‘Yaad’

Asim Azhar, as well as Talha Anjum and Talhah Yunus, are extremely talented musicians. While associated with different genres, the three friends have once again collaborated for yet another musical treat titled Yaad.

Yaad is a song about heartbreak and it is already winning hearts and trending on YouTube. “#1 video in the country right now!!!! #yaad -Talhah Yunus Talha Anjum we did it, boys,” Asim shared the big news on social media.

The music for Yaad has been composed by Asim Azhar while the rap part has been composed by Young Stunners who are on a mission to make their mark in the music business. The song is different from Asim’s usual style and the addition of rap makes it a fresh and interesting combination for the listeners.

The lyrics have been penned by Asim Azhar, Talha Anjum, Talhah Yunus and Raamis Ali. The song perfectly expresses heartache and the pain of missing and trying to get over someone you once loved.

Pakistani rap sensation, Young Stunners recently released a video for their song titled Afsanay and it became an instant hit. The music video too is trending on YouTube proving their following and fandom.Apart from that they also added their magic to Groove Mera, the official anthem for PSL 6 and were part of Coke Studio’s Pakistan Day special song, Ao Ehad Karain.

Asim Azhar, on the other hand, has been around for a while mesmerising fans with his beautiful tracks. His song Ghalat Fehmi from the film Superstar had been trending in India and also won a spot on global Spotify charts, making it the first Pakistani song to rank so high on the platform.

Listen to the song here:

