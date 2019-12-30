Asim Jofa embraces festive mood with Orne Collection

Winter is here and so are the wedding invites! As we gear up to embrace cold winds, we are always in a fix about how to dress to impress at winter weddings because let’s face it who doesn’t want to make the most of crisp, fresh air, warm sunshine and the absence of melting makeup. The only problem is it’s hard to dress up in the best of ethnic fashion when the weather isn’t too kind. But then who doesn’t like a stunning lehenga or anarkali? So if you’re hunting for a perfect outfit for the next shaadi, Asim Jofa Orne’ Mysorie/Chiffon Collection is just the one for you.

Deeply rooted in our heritage, the Asim Jofa collection has formal outfits that can be stitched in two distinct ways. The color palette varies from dark and deep hues to somber and light shades embellished with ornate embroideries, rendered on luxe fabrics. With a perfect ensemble, sweet scent of flowers, jingle of bangles and soothing notes of music, the combo is bound to weave a beautiful aura of festivity. Here are the pieces we love:

Neo-mint

This one’s your answer to mehndi and shendi woes. A pretty pistachio green raw silk number with all luxe elements of zari, dori, sequins and thread work complemented by a dusky lilac dupatta.

Pink Passion

This blush pink number is best for shaadi and shendis. Rendered in tulle with golden dori work, this has a double shaded organza dupatta in chevron pattern. You can either wear it with a golden belt tight wrapped to set in the dupatta or design a front open shirt with scalloping details.

Cool Lilac

Suitable for any dholki or post-wedding party, this lilac number on radiant mysorie fabric has delicate golden embroidery with pearls and beads. This is paired with a green embroidered dupatta and can be worn with wide-legged scalloped pants or a lehenga, depending on the occasion.

Mighty White

White signifies grace in truest sense. This ivory colored raw silk anarkali with silver motifs and contrasting black and ganga jamni borders has sequins, dori and zari work. Style it ethnically or you can opt for an asymmetrical off-shoulder cut.

Midnight Dreams

There’s one black design with antique gold zari work and hand embellished pearls. Either get it stitched in a vintage design with a halter neck or a front open long shirt.

Bold Blue

You can play around with the motifs of this deep blue hue anarkali which is rendered in net with pearlescent sequins. Multiple panels are the way to go!

comments