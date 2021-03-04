Atif Aslam gears up for Pakistan’s first concert with “social distancing”

The entertainment industry has been on pause, but gradually it is rising again, as the world battles the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Cinemas are reopening and live concerts are also being organized. Recently, Asim Azhar held a concert at Port Grand, and now we hear that Atif Aslam is preparing for a live concert in Karachi too.

“Proudly announcing Pakistan’s first concert with *Social Distancing* Biggest Musical Eve Season II Featuring Atif Aslam, Vahaj Hanif & Raeth Music on 13th of March, 2021 at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Park, Clifton, Karachi,” read an announcement on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bookitnow.pk (@bookitnow.pk)

The ticket price ranges from PKR 1500 for Silver, PKR 4000 for Gold and PKR 10000 for VIP passes.

It’s a great new beginning for the music industry, which was one of the worst-hit industries by the measures put in place to control the spread of COVID-19 in March last year. However, we really hope that SOPs will be followed and the event turns out to be a success.

Coronavirus is still present and the threat still lingers. The Pakistan Super League 6 has also been postponed, following news regarding players testing positive for coronavirus.

comments