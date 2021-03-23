Atif Aslam recreates Musarrat Nazir’s iconic song ‘Chale To Kat Hi Jayega’

Iconic Pakistani star and legendary singer Musarrat Nazir sang the evergreen song Chale To Kat Hi Jayega Safar which is a melody that is impossible to recreate knowing the original continues to rule hearts. However, Atif Aslam, who has successfully presented several classics in the past, tried his luck on this song and managed to impress.

“Great melodies always stay with you. I grew up listening to the legendary Musarrat Nazir (Ahista Ahista). What tunes, what jams, what people,” shared Atif Aslam on Instagram.

The cover titled Chale Tu Kat He Jayega was released in collaboration with Sufiscore and has received over 14 million views and is currently trending on YouTube.

The music video has been directed by David Zennie.

While Musarrat Nazir’s magic can not be replicated, Atif’s tribute managed to impress fans worldwide.

Chale To Kat Hi Jayega Safar was originally composed by Khalil Ahmad and penned by Mustafa Zaidi. Experts believe that the song was plagiarized by Bollywood for films Sadak and Hate Story 3 without giving due credit to the original.

Listen to the iconic song in Musarrat Nazir’s melodious voice here:

