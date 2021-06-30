Atif Aslam recreates Noor Jehan’s classic song ‘Aashiyane Ki Baat’

If there is one musician who should even be ‘allowed’ to recreate classics, it undoubtedly has to be Atif Aslam. He has successfully presented several classics in the past, including iconic Pakistani star and legendary singer Musarrat Nazir’s evergreen song Chale To Kat Hi Jayega Safar which is a melody that is impossible to recreate. This time around, he recreated Madam Noor Jehan’s classic song Aashiyane Ki Baat and won the fans once again.

He released the song with a new title, Dil Jalane Ki Baat in collaboration with Sufiscore. Recreated in the melodious voice of Atif Aslam, the music is by Saad Sultan and the video is directed by David Zennie. Featuring model Raquel Valdez along with Atif, the video has been filmed in the mountains of Fujairah, Dubai.

Dil Jalane Ki Baat already has over 2 million views on YouTube and is trending not only in Pakistan, but India too. It is a soft romantic track, a treat to the ears and the black and white video adds depth to the lyrics. Have a look at the Twitter reactions:

Noone can give Justice to any remake like the way #Atifaslam does ! Dil Jalane Ki Baat#DilJalaneKiBaatByAtifAslam pic.twitter.com/kGSZCFLFNg — A A ✨ (@being_akshu) June 28, 2021

#diljalaanekibaat listening on loop

My god when he said, 'hadsa tha jo guzar gaya hoga'…I just melt there!!!!@itsaadee you just own every song you sing… legend for a reason

THANKYOU @sufiscore#AtifAslam #DilJalaneKiBaatByAtifAslam — Prachi_aadeez (@AadeezPrachi) June 29, 2021

Ufff its finally happenening in Dil Jalane Ki Baat is trending in India… What a beautiful rendition by Atif Aslam and @sufiscore

@itsaadee #AtifAslam Dil Jalane Ki Baat — Ronak Surana (@ronaksurana02) June 28, 2021

The song was originally sung by Malika-e-Tarannum Noor Jehan and the lyrics were penned by Jawed Qureshi.

The Aadat singer is also going to release another song titled Rafta Rafta, which ‘might’ star Sajal Aly. A picture leaked on social media, showing the duo shooting in Skardu, made fans wonder what’s cooking. However, neither Atif nor Sajal have confirmed the news on their social media.

Until then, watch Atif Aslam’s soulful recreation here: