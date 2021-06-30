To top
30 Jun

Atif Aslam recreates Noor Jehan’s classic song ‘Aashiyane Ki Baat’

by Entertainment Desk

If there is one musician who should even be ‘allowed’ to recreate classics, it undoubtedly has to be Atif Aslam. He has successfully presented several classics in the past, including iconic Pakistani star and legendary singer Musarrat Nazir’s evergreen song Chale To Kat Hi Jayega Safar which is a melody that is impossible to recreate. This time around, he recreated Madam Noor Jehan’s classic song Aashiyane Ki Baat and won the fans once again.

He released the song with a new title, Dil Jalane Ki Baat in collaboration with Sufiscore. Recreated in the melodious voice of Atif Aslam, the music is by Saad Sultan and the video is directed by David Zennie. Featuring model Raquel Valdez along with Atif, the video has been filmed in the mountains of Fujairah, Dubai.

 

 

Dil Jalane Ki Baat already has over 2 million views on YouTube and is trending not only in Pakistan, but India too. It is a soft romantic track, a treat to the ears and the black and white video adds depth to the lyrics. Have a look at the Twitter reactions:

 

 

The song was originally sung by Malika-e-Tarannum Noor Jehan and the lyrics were penned by Jawed Qureshi.

The Aadat singer is also going to release another song titled Rafta Rafta, which ‘might’ star Sajal Aly. A picture leaked on social media, showing the duo shooting in Skardu, made fans wonder what’s cooking. However, neither Atif nor Sajal have confirmed the news on their social media.

Until then, watch Atif Aslam’s soulful recreation here:

 

Entertainment Desk

From films to dramas and everything in between, we've got it all covered!

Previous post
SOC Films bags two Daytime Emmy nominations for ‘Fundamental. Gender Justice. No Exceptions.’
You might also like
Atif
Atif Aslam releases naat ‘Mustafa Jaan e Rehmat’ this Ramazan
April 16, 2021
Atif
Fans translate Atif Aslam’s songs into English & it is entertaining
April 6, 2021
Spotify: Atif Aslam is the most streamed local artist in Pakistan
April 4, 2021