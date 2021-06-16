Atiqa Odho feels humbled for being elected as the Chairperson of Actors Collective Trust

ACT-Actors Collective Trust PK has been protecting the rights of its actor members and working together with all industry stakeholders for a better future for the local entertainment industry. Atiqa Odho, who is a veteran actor, entrepreneur and activist was recently announced the Chairperson of the association.

“We at ACT, would like to give a big welcome to our newly elected Chairperson, ace actor and a multifaceted, larger than life personality Atiqa Odho,” the post stated.

“Atiqa has already done a lot of work behind the scenes for the betterment of our industry, her most recent achievement being, securing low cost medical and health insurance for all ACT members! We look forward to her future contribution to the entertainment industry and the actors fraternity,” it further read.

The renowned actor in response shared that she feels humbled and blessed for being elected as the Chairperson. “It is a huge responsibility which I shall carry with dignity and commitment. A big thank you to our ACT board of trustees for this honour. God Bless,” she wrote.

She was also part of a recent meeting with the President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi to discuss the future of actors and their overall welfare.

Atiqa Odho has been part of several classic dramas from the PTV era and is also known for her great performance in superhit drama Humsafar

